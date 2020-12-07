Joey Hauser takes over as No. 12 Michigan State basketball beats WMU; Spartans now 5-0

EAST LANSING — It was Michigan State basketball’s second game in three days, and the Spartans looked a little lethargic.

Joey Hauser got them moving after halftime — just in time for an upcoming clash between siblings.

The 6-foot-9 junior began attacking the boards and bombing away from outside for his third double-double of the young season to help No. 12 MSU to a 79-61 win over Western Michigan on Sunday at the Breslin Center.

Hauser drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts during a 21-6 takeover run in the second half. He also had 15 of his game-high 24 points and seven of his 10 rebounds after halftime, adding four assists.

The Spartans travel to No. 4 Virginia for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tipoff is 9:15 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN). Hauser will be pitted against his older brother, Sam, who is a senior with the Cavaliers (3-1).

Taking flight

It was a nondescript game for nearly 30 minutes. The Spartans (5-0) finally took control after a Hauser 3-pointer with 10:46 left. His next one, with 7:00 left out of a media timeout, was the first of three during MSU’s 14-2 knockout punch.

MSU finished shooting 50.8%, despite some questionable shot selection at times, and making 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

Sunday marked a career high for Hauser, who scored 21 points for Marquette against Xavier on Jan. 26, 2019. Both he and his brother transferred from the Golden Eagles after that season, each choosing different schools that were in the 2019 Final Four.

Hauser had double-doubles against Notre Dame and Duke earlier this season.

Michigan State's Aaron Henry attempts a 3-pointer in the first half against Western Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East, Lansing, Michigan.

Lineup shuffling

Junior captain Aaron Henry was late for a film session after the Spartans’ 83-76 win over Detroit Mercy on Friday. That earned him a seat on the bench to open the game against WMU. The 6-6 swingman started 29 of 30 games last year and 22 times as a freshman on the Spartans’ Final Four team.

Henry started the second half, with Gabe Brown going to the bench after his second straight start. Henry finished with 12 points on 5 of 13 shooting, five assists and four rebounds, however his shot was short much of the night and he missed all four of his 3-point attempts. MSU owned a 26-4 scoring edge off the bench.

The Spartans had 28 assists on 32 makes. Senior Joshua Langford (knee) returned after a one-game absence, and he finished with six points and five assists. Sophomore Rocket Watts added 10 points and tied a career-high six assists.

B. Artis White, the son of former MSU basketball player Benny White, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Titus Wright added 16 points and 10 boards for WMU (0-2). MSU held the Broncos to just 39% shooting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball 5-0 after big night from Joey Hauser vs. WMU