Joey Hauser's double-double helps Michigan State basketball roll past Notre Dame, 80-70

EAST LANSING — The training wheels are off, and Tom Izzo’s new-look Michigan State basketball team is starting to look like the last few versions.

Crisp ball movement. Balanced scoring. Defensively dominant.

The 12th-ranked Spartans rolled all of those elements into a 26-0 run that covered the final 7:12 of the first half and nearly the first 4 minutes of the second to down Notre Dame, 80-70, on Saturday night at Breslin Center.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Notre Dame's Juwan Durham vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing.

Junior swingman Aaron Henry finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and junior forward Joey Hauser grabbed 16 rebounds with 10 points and four assists to lead MSU (2-0).

Early aggressors

Henry and Hauser heeded Izzo’s demands to be more aggressive, particularly early.

Hauser, the 6-foot-9 Marquette transfer, scored MSU’s first two baskets and took the ball into the paint in the halfcourt and in transition. More importantly, he showed more attack on the glass, grabbing 12 rebounds in the opening half and adding six points and two assists.

Henry also slashed into Notre Dame’s zone early and often, getting seven of the Spartans' first 13 points and drawing contact in the process. Defensively, he was a dynamo, blocking four shots to go with his nine points in the period.

After trailing 26-22 with 7:12 to go in the first half, MSU ratcheted up the defense and scored the final 17 points of the half, sparked by a pair of Rocket Watts-to-Gabe Brown alley-oop dunks.

Joshua Langford’s 3-pointer ignited another 9-0 run to open the second half, with Henry following with a 3-pointer and Foster Loyer driving and drawing contact for a three-point play to make it 47-26 with 18:25 left.

Balanced effort

The Spartans’ lead swelled to 28 points less than 8 minutes into the period. By the time Izzo started dipping deeper into his bench, all 10 players who saw action up to that point had scored at least three points. Nine of them had at least one assist. All but two grabbed at least two rebounds.

MSU continued to share the ball at a very high level, with 26 assists on 30 made baskets.

Story continues

Watts had 13 points and six assists off the bench, including three 3-pointers. However, the sophmore combo guard appeared to twist his right ankle on defense with about 5 minutes to play and did not return with the game out of reach.

Hauser and Langford each added four assists, while Henry and Bingham each blocked four shots. Brown scored nine and Langford eight as MSU shot 43%.

Defensively, the Spartans held the Irish to 35% shooting. Prentiss Hubb’s 23 points led four Notre Dame players in double figures, but he was just 7 of 22 and 4 of 11 from 3-point range. The Irish closed the gap in the final 4-plus minutes as Izzo went to his bench.

Next up

Just as Wednesday’s opening win over Eastern Michigan gave way to a proven Power 5 foe, MSU’s next challenge against another Atlantic Coast Conference opponent will amplify the intensity even more.

The Spartans travel to No. 8 Duke on Tuesday for the Champions Classic (7:30 p.m./ESPN). The game, originally planned for Nov. 10 at Chicago’s United Center to tip off the college hoops season, was moved to Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this month with an agreement that the Blue Devils will visit Breslin in the future for a contest that has yet to be scheduled.

Duke opened Saturday by beating Coppin State, 81-71, in Durham, North Carolina. The Spartans have never won at Cameron Indoor, losing there in the 2016 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They are 3-13 all-time against the Blue Devils, including 0-3 at Duke. Izzo is 2-12 against Mike Krzyzewski, beating Duke in the 2019 Elite Eight to get to the Final Four and then losing 87-75 at Breslin last year in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball rolls past Notre Dame, 80-70