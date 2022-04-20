Joey Hauser announces his return to Michigan State

The Spartans roster just got a much-needed jolt as Joey Hauser has made the announcement that he will be returning to East Lansing for an additional year of eligibility.

A message from #10 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KIdU8FW5eS — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 20, 2022

In his two seasons with Michigan State, Hauser has averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while firing 37.5% from 3-PT range. Hauser will bring a veteran presence to the Spartans rotation while providing a punch from 3-point range.

This news comes on the heels of Julius Marble entering the NCAA transfer portal, so it will be a welcomed sight for MSU fans to see. There is still a lot of work for Coach Izzo to retool his roster, but getting Joey Hauser back is a great start.

