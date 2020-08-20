Joey Harrington on Pac-12 football in spring: ‘I don’t see the point’

The Pac-12 has canceled the rest of the 2020 sports calendar year, which means there is bound to be trickle down effects for college football and the Oregon Ducks.

On this week's Talkin' Ducks with host Jordan Kent, former Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti and former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington discuss the Pac-12's difficult decision to postpone all sports, including football and basketball, through the end of the year.

Bellotti, the winningest coach in Oregon football history, acknowledges what an immense challenge this will be for coaches, including Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal.

"I'm glad I'm not coaching, I'm glad I'm not the A.D., because it's a myriad of problems I'm not sure we have answers to at this point," Bellotti said. "I would have liked to seen the Pac-12 probably wait to make a decision or think about playing, and then sort of wait-and-see, however that's easy to say as an ex-coach. If I'm a coach involved and I'm worried about players' safety or my staff's safety or something like that, we don't know enough about the COVID-19."

I understand the Pac-12's decision… to me it's all about the safety of the players. -- Mike Bellotti

While Bellotti supports the Pac-12's decision to put all sports on hold, he's not quite convinced players will be back on the field next spring. He notes the uncertainties around whether conditions related to the coronavirus will improve by then.

"The difficult thing is thinking about no spring football, no fall football, going to back-to-back seasons next year, I don't think that'll work," Bellotti said. "I think that's too short of a period of time. It's another year probably without spring ball."

Former NFL quarterback and Ducks standout Joey Harrington was not surprised by the conference's momentous and unprecedented step of canceling fall football. He commends the Pac-12 for making a decision, despite how unwanted it might have been.

"I'm actually appreciate the fact that they made a decision," Harrington said. "If you didn't see this coming, then you're an ostrich with your head buried in the sand. I appreciate the fact that the Pac-12 and Big Ten made a decision, and even if it's not a popular one. I completely understand being a player or coach and wanting to play. It's the difference between a want and need."

While the blueprint for a spring season isn't solidified, Harrington says he wouldn't be willing to play an abbreviated season, even if he was a senior.

I don't see the point in a spring season... If I can come back with my full scholarship, the following season, with my senior year of eligibility, I wouldn't risk it. -- Joey Harrington

As the college football landscape prepares for a unique season, the Ducks ranked No. 9 nationally in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll ahead of the college football season. Oregon football may still be ranked in AP's preseason poll in coming weeks, even without players taking the field. However, the Ducks would likely be ineligible for postseason action with conference play suspended.

To hear more from Bellotti and Harrington on how the Pac-12's decision will impact Oregon football, listen to the full Talkin' Ducks podcast below.

