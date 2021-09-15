Joey Harrington discusses 'recency bias' after Oregon's win over Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are riding high following their 35-28 road victory over then No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon jumped eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week up to No. 4 as the Ducks improved to 2-0.

With Oregon never trailing last Saturday on the road, many have wondered if the win over Ohio State the biggest game in program history?

But while fans on social media debate the significance of Saturday’s contest in comparison to all of the other big Ducks victories, Oregon standout QB Joey Harrington has something to say.

“It is not one of the biggest wins in program history,” Harrington explained on this week’s Talkin’ Ducks. “We’re going to start right there because… that does two things – one and most importantly it detracts from what this program is.

“A regular season win, and granted it was a road win against a top five team is not better or more significant than, is not more impressive than the Rose Bowl win against No. 5 Wisconsin, is not more than the last Rose Bowl win… We’ve got so many Rose Bowl wins now, I can’t even remember them – the Fiesta Bowl, the College Football Playoff against Florida State…

This win is not as big as those.

Joey Harrington on the latest Talkin’ Ducks

Now just two weeks into the college football season, the Ducks are looked at as a College Football Playoff berth team.

The program has also reached its highest rankings since finishing the 2014 season at No. 2, just behind the Buckeyes.

With the loss, Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Oregon’s win at Ohio Stadium was the first ever victory over the Buckeyes in 10 matchups.

Yet the three-year Ducks starter in the early 2000s reiterates that Oregon's other bowl game and major victories shouldn't be disregarded.

There’s this recency bias. Yes, it was a very big win. It was a tremendous win for this program and what they are trying to do, which is get out of that 5 to 15 also run category.

Joey Harrington

Harrington warns that depending on how the rest of the season shakes out, it could doom such a big regular season win.

“Unless we win another 5 or 10 games, this game is going to be like the one that everyone has forgotten against Oklahoma and Michigan.”