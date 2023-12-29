Joey Halzle discusses Iowa’s defense ahead of Citrus Bowl
Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with media on Friday and discussed preparing for the Vols’ matchup against Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
“Iowa, obviously, you can see on tape, extremely well-coached,” Halzle said. “They play extremely physical. They tackle well in space. They scheme well. They are just a very sound, solid, strong defense from top to bottom. You see a lot of physical play up front, especially from their defensive line, their linebackers, they like to play physically, get their hands on people. They shed blocks. There is a reason their defensive numbers are the way they are. It is all the way to the back end.”
Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire