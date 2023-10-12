Joey Gaston interview, Part 2: Life as a smaller quarterback

What makes Joey Gaston particularly special is his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback. Blessed with incredible speed, he clocks in at an impressive 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

However, his prowess isn’t limited to his speed; he’s equally formidable with his arm. Gaston has earned a place among the state of New York’s top 20 players in both passing yards and overall yards.

Trojans Wire: Who are your favorite QBs to watch in college or the NFL?

Gaston: My favorite quarterbacks to watch in the NFL are Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Brock Purdy.

Trojans Wire: Being a bit undersized at the position, would you be open to playing another position on the field?

Gaston: Yes, I will be willing to change my position if that’s what it takes to continue playing football on the next level.

Trojans Wire: Which schools have contacted you the most so far?

Gaston: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Maryland, Yale, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Penn State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire