Joey Gase penalty upheld by National Motorsports Appeals Panel

On Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard an appeal for the safety penalty issued to Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase following his actions at Richmond Raceway on April 3.

After an incident took him out of the race, Gase took the bumper cover off his damaged No. 35 Ford and threw it at a competitor under caution. He was then penalized and issued a $5,000 fine for violating Sections 8.8.8K of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

The Appeals Panel consisting of Hunter Nickell, Shawna Robinson and Kevin Whitaker upheld the penalty to Gase, concluding that “NASCAR was correct in ruling that driver Joey Gase put himself in a dangerous position on the racetrack.”

Gase can appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.