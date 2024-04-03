Joey Gase fined for safety violation following actions at Richmond

Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for a safety violation after throwing his rear bumper at a competitor’s car during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR officials announced Wednesday in their penalty report.

Gase, driver of the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet, was penalized for violating Sections 8.8.8K of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

The 31-year-0ld Iowa native was bumped on corner entry to Turn 1 by Dawson Cram at Lap 173 during Saturday’s event at Richmond, sending Gase’s No. 35 NCPC Race Against Crime Chevy rear-end first into the outside SAFER barrier. To show his displeasure, Gase climbed from the car, ripped the already-dangling rear bumper from the vehicle, walked toward traffic and threw the fiberglass bumper at Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet — striking the car directly in the windshield.

Additionally, three Xfinity teams were found with one lug nut not properly installed after the checkered flag of Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250:

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Taylor Gray

No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota driven by Corey Heim

The teams’ respective crew chiefs — Alex Yontz, Seth Chavka and Kristoffer Bowen — were each fined $5,000 in violation of Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway in the Dude Wipes 250.