Joey Gase cleared to run Talladega races

Rick Ware Racing driver Joey Gase has been cleared to run in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the team said on Thursday night.

The Iowa native is set to make his 12th start of the Cup Series season on Sunday and is set to roll off the grid 36th in the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet. He is also entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Sparks 300 (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 52 Means Motorsports entry.

Gase was evaluated and released from a local medical facility after a hard crash in last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Representatives for both the Ware organization and Gase indicated that the 28-year-old driver was taken to a Vegas-area hospital as part of “precautionary measures.”

The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet at Las Vegas crashed in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 92 of Sunday’s South Point 400 after his left-rear tire fell off. Gase was checked in the infield care center on site before being transported. He was scored 37th in the 38-car field.