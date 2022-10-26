Joey Galloway announces top six teams ahead of Week 9

Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

No. 3 Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in Week 9. Saturday’s kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Following Week 8 games, Joey Galloway released his top six college football teams on ESPN2’s “College Football Playoff: Top 25” show Tuesday.

Galloway’s top six teams following Week 8 are listed below.

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire