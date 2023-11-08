Joey Daccord with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Just five days after joining the Vikings, Josh Dobbs led them to victory. Next up: Learning his teammates' names.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.