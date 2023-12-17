Joey Daccord with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings
Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/16/2023
Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/16/2023
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
James looked very comfortable in the offense, finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Trade season is upon the NBA, as Friday marks the day when players who signed contracts as free agents the previous summer become eligible to be dealt.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.