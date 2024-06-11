Joey Chestnut Out of 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, the 16-time winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, will not participate in the 2024 event after signing with a rival brand, according to The New York Post.

Chestnut, who has won the last eight men’s titles at the annual July 4 event, signed a deal with Impossible Foods, The Post reported. The company produces plant-based vegan alternatives and is a competitor of Nathan’s, having recently launched a vegan hot dog.

A spokesperson for Major League Eating, sanctioned by Nathan’s to run the contest, told The Post, “For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship.”

Chestnut consumed 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes during last year’s competition, and he holds the record for the most hot dogs eaten at the competition with 76, set in 2021.

