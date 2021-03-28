Joey Chapman's last-second steal brings Reading High boys another PIAA championship

Mar. 28—HERSHEY — Before the inbounds pass to start the fourth quarter, Joey Chapman looked at Ruben Rodriguez and flashed eight fingers.

Eight minutes.

The Red Knights were that close to another state championship. That close to denying the coronation of a Philadelphia powerhouse.

Chapman couldn't have known what a roller coaster those last eight minutes were going to become. Or that the ball would find its way into his hands for the glorious moment when time expired.

Reading High did it. The Red Knights completed their magical ride. They held off Archbishop Wood 58-57 in the PIAA Class 6A final at Giant Center Saturday.

Chapman made the final play.

"I saw the clock," he said. "I saw it go 3,2,1. I threw the ball up. It was amazing."

The end was thrilling and agonizing. The final seconds were a lifetime for Chapman.

With less than six seconds left, Chapman's long pass fell short and was intercepted. Wood, which trailed by seven at one point and was behind the entire fourth quarter, called timeout and had 3.9 seconds to steal it.

As the Red Knights gathered in a stressful huddle, coach Rick Perez told Chapman to redeem himself. He did.

"I just had to make it up at the end," Chapman said. "I tested my teammates. I got the turnover. I saw him throw the ball to the big. I just took it."

So much could have gone wrong in those fleeting seconds. Chapman's mind had to be racing. He could have been lost in a mental haze.

The junior wasn't. He knew there was another chance.

"He's still in the game to get to the next play," Perez said. "That's the lesson in this entire season. Just stick with it. Just come to work every day. You're going to have great days. You're going to have bad days."

Reading took Archbishop Wood's best punch after the opening tip. The Red Knights' deficit was 11 points after 3:25. Three-pointers were raining down from 27 feet. Jumpers were touching every part of the rim and falling.

The tide started to shift when Chapman entered off the bench. He played most of the half and Reading regained its footing.

Chapman filled the stat sheet. Five points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. He played 22 minutes. Wood struggled to stay in front of him.

"He's one of our smartest point guards," teammate Xavier Davis said. "We look to him to control the game. We look to him to bring poise and calm us down. To let us know everything is OK. Joey is the man."

Chapman plays with grit. With tenacity. Some moments he lowers his shoulder, bulldozers toward the rim and it appears there's no stopping him.

Reading feeds off that energy. There was plenty of it in this game.

"That's just my mindset," Chapman said. "Whoever stands in my way, there's no fear of nobody. Whoever is in front of me is going to get to work."

Reading completed a six-game run through the District 3 and PIAA playoffs that was a sight to behold. Down went Wilson in the district final. Down went Wood and its array of Division I talent in the state final.

The Red Knights are champs because they refused to be denied. Because they were tougher than everyone else. Because of Chapman.

"He had us to be there for him," Davis said. "He wasn't alone. He made that mistake knowing it could cost us the game. Because he had that reassurance, that love from us, he knew we would bounce back from it."

After the steal that will live forever in Reading lore, Chapman fell at midcourt and cried. Those eight minutes were over.

"There's a lot going through my mind right now," he said. "It was a dream come true."