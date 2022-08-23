Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to Nick Bosa winning NFL Top 100 brother bash

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again.

The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey.

“At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said on NFL Network. "I just want him to do the best he can and me do the best I can. But I think he’s going to be higher, which he should be. He had 15 sacks last year, almost took his team to the Super Bowl. So, I think he deserves to be higher than me.

"Last year was bulls--t, though."

In the 2021 rankings, the elder Bosa was slotted at No. 32 overall, and Nick went unranked because he was coming off a torn ACL. But what Joey likely is referring to is the 2020 rankings when Nick -- entering his second NFL season at the time -- was ranked No. 17, and Joey was far back at No. 34.

In 79 games across six seasons, Joey Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, has compiled 291 tackles and 58 sacks. He's posted double-digit sacks in all but two campaigns, his best being 12.5 in 2017.

Nick Bosa, who one-upped his brother by being selected by San Francisco as the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, has 24.5 sacks over 35 career games. He's coming off a career year in which he racked up a league-high 21 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks, which ranks fifth all-time in 49ers single-season history.

As much as the elder Bosa didn't want to admit it, the numbers back it up -- the younger Bosa has him by a hair.

