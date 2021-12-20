The Chargers will not have defensive end Joey Bosa in the lineup when they face the Texans in Week 16.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed a report that Bosa was going on the COVID-19 reserve list and said that he will not be cleared from the list in time to play. Bosa missed five days as an unvaccinated close contact last month and unvaccinated players must spend 10 days away from the team before being eligible to return.

The Chargers also placed center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Andre Roberts, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, safety Trey Marshall, defensive end Chris Rumph, and safety Kemon Hall on the list. Staley said that Hall is out this week, but the others could return through testing.

The report about Bosa going on the list also included running back Austin Ekeler, but that move has not been announced. Reporters at Chargers practice noted that Ekeler was not in attendance.

While seven players went on the list, the Chargers did get one back. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is back on the active roster.

Joey Bosa out this week, Rashawn Slater activated off COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk