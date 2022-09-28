Joey Bosa to have surgery, go on injured reserve

The Chargers got some more bad injury news on Wednesday.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that defensive end Joey Bosa needs to have surgery to repair the groin injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Bosa is expected to return to action this season, but will go on injured reserve and miss at least four games before he’ll be eligible to make that return.

The Bosa announcement follows Monday’s news that left tackle Rashawn Slater and wide receiver Jalen Guyton suffered season-ending injuries. Slater ruptured his biceps tendon and Guyton tore his ACL.

Kyle Van Noy will likely join Khalil Mack as starters on the edge of the Chargers defense. Chris Rumph and the newly acquired Derrek Tuszka are also on hand.

