Joey Bosa says 3-4 or 4-3 is no big difference

The Chargers moved from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense this offseason, a change that Joey Bosa says really isn’t much of a change at all.

Bosa said on PFT Live that new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley runs a defense more like Bosa played in at Ohio State, but he really doesn’t think there’s any difference.

“It’s getting back to what I played in college in a 4-3 scheme. It’s not too huge of a change just like changing to a 3-4 last year, I thought it was going to be a big deal and it wasn’t too crazy. I think it’s been going great,” Bosa said.

Ultimately, Bosa said, his job is the same: Go get the quarterback.

“It’s not huge. Last year I really saw myself in the game a lot in sub package, which was a 4-3 defense, the 5-technique and 6-technique. So it’s not a huge difference. You won’t see me down in the 3-technique as much as I was last year, but it’s mostly just stay outside, contain the defense and get to the quarterback,” Bosa said.

The Chargers loved what they saw from Bosa last season. They won’t ask him to change the way he plays.