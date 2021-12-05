Joey Bosa ruled out with head injury

The Chargers will be without edge rusher Joey Bosa for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles announced that Bosa will not return after he exited the contest in the first quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. Though it’s unclear exactly when Bosa suffered the injury, he was shown on the CBS broadcast walking to the locker room.

The Bengals also have several injury concerns, including with quarterback Joe Burrow. The signal-caller is staying in the game despite suffering an injury to his pinky finger on his throwing hand.

But linebackers Logan Wilson (shoulder) and Markus Bailey (shoulder) are both out. And Chidobe Awuzie (right foot) is doubtful to return.

