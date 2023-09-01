Joey Bosa has only one goal: More than ever, I just want to win

One of the Bosa brothers already has his second contract and is with his team heading into Week 1. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is seeking what Nick got last year — defensive player of the year — but mostly he wants to win.

He wants to win more than he ever has.

"When I say that, it's not like I didn't want to win before," Joey Bosa said, via a transcript from the team. "As I get older, the opportunities get smaller and smaller. When you're a rookie, you have your whole career ahead of you. The personal goals and the personal accolades, I feel like, as you get older, just don't quite mean as much. Obviously, winning defensive player of the year would be an honor and all of that, but going out there with your team, with your friends, with your brothers that you've built the connection with, I think is a much more lasting accomplishment.

"I've won a state championship [in high school]. I've won a [national championship], so to be able to be the best in the world . . .would be incredible. Just going on that journey and trying to enjoy the ride, I think, is the most important part."

Bosa, 28, has played only three playoff games and has not advanced beyond the divisional round, where the Chargers lost to the Patriots in 2018.

The Chargers blew a 27-point lead in a historic loss to the Jaguars in January.

But they arguably have the most talented team they have had since drafting Bosa with the third overall pick in 2016.

"Every year, I want to play great," Bosa said. "I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games. Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever. Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays. With the talent that we have, especially with [Khalil Mack] on the other side, if we just do our thing, stay consistent, then we'll both be successful."

Bosa played the first three games last season before a groin injury kept him sidelined 12 weeks. He returned for the final two regular-season games and the postseason game. Bosa made 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 2022.

He has four Pro Bowl trips but would prefer a Super Bowl trip, somewhere the Chargers haven't been since 1994.