Joey Bosa, now fully healthy, looks “awesome”

Joey Bosa was the favorite for defensive player of the year to open last season. But the Chargers defensive end missed the first nine games with an injured foot.

He’s now healthy, and although he weighs the same as last season, his 270 pounds includes more muscle, Bosa said.

“He looks awesome,” Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said, via Chris Hayre of the team website. “He feels really good. So to get him back on the field – just that brotherhood part where the guys are together again – I think that’s important. You can always count on him. It’s great to see him. He looks to be in great shape.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Bosa “brings it every single play.”

Bosa, 23, made 5.5 sacks in six starts last season. He had a sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in two postseason games.