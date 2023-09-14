Advertisement

Joey Bosa misses second straight practice with hamstring injury

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa missed practice for the second consecutive day today.

Bosa did not practice with a hamstring injury, which also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. His status for Sunday against the Titans is not known.

The Chargers also had another high-profile player, running back Austin Ekeler, out of practice today after he had a big game but was injured in Week One.

Also absent from practice today was linebacker Eric Kendricks, who has a hamstring injury but was listed as out for personal reasons.