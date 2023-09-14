Joey Bosa misses second straight practice with hamstring injury

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa missed practice for the second consecutive day today.

Bosa did not practice with a hamstring injury, which also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. His status for Sunday against the Titans is not known.

The Chargers also had another high-profile player, running back Austin Ekeler, out of practice today after he had a big game but was injured in Week One.

Also absent from practice today was linebacker Eric Kendricks, who has a hamstring injury but was listed as out for personal reasons.