The Chargers will have defensive end Joey Bosa and receiver Mike Williams tonight. Both are active.

Williams has a hamstring injury and Bosa has triceps and knee injuries that had his status uncertain. The Chargers listed both players as questionable.

The team already had ruled out right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) and offensive lineman Trai Turner (groin).

The Chargers’ other inactives are receiver Jason Moore, receiver Joe Reed, safety Jahleel Addae and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano.

The Saints will have tight end Jared Cook (groin). He was listed as questionable with limited practices all week. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) also will play.

The team’s inactives are cornerback Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), cornerback Justin Hardee (hamstring), receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), receiver Michael Thomas, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, tight end Adam Trautman and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

Joey Bosa, Mike Williams active for tonight’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk