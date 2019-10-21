Joey Bosa: We’ll find out who really wants it after a game like this

After Melvin Gordon‘s fumble at the goalline sealed the Chargers’ loss to the Titans on Sunday, head coach Anthony Lynn said that it was the kind of loss that “could bring us together or tear us apart.”

Defensive end Joey Bosa is voting for the former, but said it remains to be seen how many others on the team will react when they come to work on Monday.

“I have one answer,” Bosa said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I’m going to come in and I’m going to work my ass off for the rest of the season. I can’t control anybody else. I know we have a lot of guys that want to win, that want to work, and we’ll see who’s with me on Monday. But we can find out who really wants it pretty quick after a game like that, but I’ll be one of them.”

Bosa had six tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits in the 23-20 loss. More performances like that would help the Chargers turn things around this season, but Bosa’s work isn’t going to be enough if the rest of the players buy in the same way he plans to this week.