Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack call it "easy decision" to take pay cuts with Chargers

Chargers edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack both made the choice to take pay cuts in order to remain with the team this offseason and both of them described the thought process the same way when they spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Bosa and Mack both called it an "easy decision" to take less money in order to remain with the Chargers through an offseason transition that saw them hire General Manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Mack called Harbaugh "a straight shooter" and Bosa said the hire was "definitely a factor" in his decision, but both players also said that they thought staying put was the best way to be on a winning team.

“I want to win, I want to be on this team,” Bosa said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. And, yeah, that’s what it was. Winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money. We have a great opportunity here. Who knows? Maybe I’ll have a great year this year.”

The Chargers haven't had a great year with the Bosa-Mack partnership in place, but the Harbaugh addition might be the missing piece of the puzzle. If it is, the decision to stick around will be the subject of much celebration around the Chargers.