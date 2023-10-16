Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer are expected to play Monday night

The Chargers will be getting running back Austin Ekeler and safety Derwin James back in the lineup on Monday night and it looks like edge rusher Joey Bosa will also be returning to action.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bosa is expected to play against the Cowboys. Bosa was listed as questionable due to the toe injury that helped keep him out of the team's Week Four win over the Raiders.

Ekeler and James also missed that game, but both players were off the final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer also avoided that injury report, but he was added to it on Sunday as questionable to play with a groin injury. Pelissero reports that he is also expected to play.