Joey Bosa headed to IR with sprained foot

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa is headed to injured reserve.

He will miss at least four games, and head coach Brandon Staley said it is "to be determined" whether Bosa will return this season.

Bosa sprained his right foot in Sunday's loss.

He was carted to the training room after going down with 13:06 left in the first quarter and returned to the sideline in street clothes, wearing a boot and on crutches.

In eight games this year, Bosa has 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

He has not played every game in a season since 2019.