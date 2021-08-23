Joey Bosa had NSFW joke about George Kittle battles at practice

Joey Bosa's NSFW joke about battles with Kittle at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Joey Bosa clearly had some fun during the Los Angeles Chargers' joint practices with the 49ers in Costa Mesa last week, and the Chargers on Monday released behind-the-scenes audio and video of his battles with the 49ers.

During Bosa's mic'd up segment, he was complimentary of the 49ers' ability to disguise run and pass plays, and spoke to tight end George Kittle about the difficulty of getting past the talented blocker.

"F--king tight ends, just kidding George," Bosa said while on the sideline knowing he was being recorded.

no one does dry humor like joseph anthony bosa pic.twitter.com/6HwnYWvj6m — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 23, 2021

The Chargers' video also caught Bosa knocking the ball out of Jimmy Garoppolo's hands, a practice faux pas that the two were able to laugh about after the fact.

"Your hand OK? I'm sorry," Bosa told Garoppolo after the teams practiced against each other.

Jimmy G clearly got a kick out of hearing Bosa, whose younger brother Nick is a star for the 49ers, apologize to him.

"Hey sorry Jim, I was like God damn it," Garoppolo joked with Bosa about the two brothers sounding alike. "Literally just like it bro."

The two posed for a photo after the fact, so clearly there was no ill will between them.

The Bosa brothers did catch up at one point during the practices, with the elder Joey humorously calling Nick "small."

These two teams won't face off during the 2021 season, but had some fun facing off for several days ahead of Sunday night's 15-10 49ers win at SoFi Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast