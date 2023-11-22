With Joey Bosa going on IR, Chargers will promote Andrew Farmer II

The Chargers don't know if edge rusher Joey Bosa's season is over because of the foot injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Packers, but they know that they'll need to replace him on the roster for at least the next four games.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Bosa would be going on injured reserve when he spoke to reporters on Monday and Wednesday brings word about who they'll add to help fill in for his absence.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers will sign edge rusher Andrew Farmer II off of their practice squad. Farmer signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Lane College and he made one tackle in his lone regular season appearance.

Farmer will join Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipolatu, and Justin Hollins as options off the edge in Bosa's absence.