Joey Bosa explains how he will go against former college teammate Ezekiel Elliott

Associated Press

As for top soccer coach Jurgen Klopp, who manages Premier League team Liverpool, he has described her as the “talent of the century.” Emma Raducanu’s life has been turned upside down since winning the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier and, nearly a week later, she’s still struggling to get to grips with what has happened. Watching the final for the first time on Thursday — the day she returned to Britain after a whirlwind few days in New York — and trying to relive a few of the moments from her 6-4, 6-3 win over Canadian opponent Leylah Fernandez made it all sink in a bit more.