Joey Bosa explains how he will go against former college teammate Ezekiel Elliott
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa explains how he will go against former college teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network