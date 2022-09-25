Joey Bosa will not return today. The Chargers ruled out the edge rusher with a groin injury.

Bosa stayed down on the field after Trevor Lawrence‘s 17-yard pass to Jamal Agnew with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Bosa went into the blue medical tent before limping to the locker room.

The Chargers have missed him as Jacksonville gained 216 yards in the first half.

On the Chargers’ first possession of the second half, they lost left tackle Rashawn Slater. He went directly into the training room with a medical staffer. Storm Norton replaced him.

Justin Herbert threw a 54-yard pass to Jalen Guyton to set up a 25-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins and pull the Chargers within 16-10. The drive stalled at the Jacksonville 7.

Joey Bosa downgraded to out; Rashawn Slater in training room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk