It doesn’t look like Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is going to have to worry about getting sacked by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on Sunday.

Bosa went into the concussion protocol after getting hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and he has not progressed to a point where he was able to practice this week. The Chargers have listed him as doubtful to play this weekend as a result.

Running back Troymaine Pope is also considered doubtful to play due to a concussion.

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (neck), guard Trai Turner (groin), safety Jahleel Addae (hamstring), cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness), and cornerback Casey Hayward (not injury related) are listed as questionable to face Las Vegas.

Joey Bosa doubtful to play in Week 9 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk