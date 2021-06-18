Brandon Staley landed the Chargers head coaching job based on his work as a defensive coordinator with the Rams and his move to the other Los Angeles team means some changes are coming for the Chargers Defense.

The extent of those changes will become clearer later this year because Staley said he will tailor the unit to the strengths of the players on hand, but Staley’s history suggests there will be 3-4 packages in the mix. That will force Joey Bosa to do some different things than he did while playing with his hand in the dirt the last five seasons.

Bosa said this week that he likes “being able to see the whole field” while aligned as an outside linebacker, but that the change in schemes has brought more for him to learn than he expected.

“It’s been tough for me the last couple of days,” Bosa said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN.com. “But it’s an adjustment. There’s a lot more to this defense than I’ve ever been part of before.”

However the Chargers line Bosa up, his 47.5 career sacks make it likely that he’ll be spending a good deal of time going after the quarterback.

Joey Bosa: Brandon Staley’s defense is an adjustment originally appeared on Pro Football Talk