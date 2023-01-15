Joey Bosa blows a gasket and Chargers blow 27-0 lead in loss to Jaguars

One player did not cost the Los Angeles Chargers their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Joey Bosa’s explosive temper did not help the Bolts in their 31-30 loss.

The defensive end was called for two penalties — three overall — that cost the Chargers big time in the stunning loss.

I wonder what Joey Bosa said to this ref to warrant this call pic.twitter.com/e6uEYcIg3t — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 15, 2023

First, Bosa was flagged for being in the neutral zone on a play that saw the Chargers sack Trevor Lawrence for a huge loss.

Given another chance, the Jaguars scored a touchdown that added to their momentum.

Bosa was hit with a personal foul after a Jaguars score for something he said to the referee.

The Jaguars later cored a TD on a pass from Lawrence to Christian Kirk to close within 30-26.

Go for a PAT to make the difference a field goal, right?

Not when Bosa is penalized for throwing his helmet in frustration after a Jacksonville lineman was not called for a false start.

Joey Bosa looks like my toddler after he throws his tablet and I give it back to him pic.twitter.com/8TgvshSYIs — Brandon Zingale (@BrandonVine) January 15, 2023

Doug Pederson took the opportunity to go for a 2-point conversion and Lawrence reached out over the goal line to make it 30-28.

The Chargers’ Cameron Dicker did miss a field goal during the Jaguars’ rally, but Bosa’s outburst changed the entire scheme for the Jaguars.

Instead of being behind by a field goal, Pederson gambled and wound up drawing within 2 and setting up the winning kick by Riley Patterson from 36 yards as time expired.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire