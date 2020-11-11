Defensive end Joey Bosa didn’t practice at all last week after suffering a concussion and didn’t play against the Raiders, but he’s moving toward a return to the Chargers lineup in Week 10.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said on Wednesday that Bosa will take part in individual work as the team begins on-field preparations to face the Dolphins. He remains in the concussion protocol, but will progress toward clearance if the return to work doesn’t result in any complications.

Lynn also said that he will likely rest running back Justin Jackson in practice after Jackson hurt his knee in the loss to the Raiders. That doesn’t rule him out of playing this weekend, but it certainly doesn’t make it a likely development.

Joshua Kelley and Kalen Ballage handled the running back duties after his injury. Troymaine Pope could also figure into the mix if he is cleared from his concussion.

Joey Bosa back to individual work for Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk