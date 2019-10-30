Joey Bosa is the AFC defensive player of the week

Week Eight was a good one for the Bosa brothers.

Nick Bosa was named the NFC defensive player of the week after producing three sacks and an interception in the 49ers’ 51-13 win over the Panthers. That announcement was accompanied by word that Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

The elder Bosa sacked Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky twice in the Chargers’ 17-16 win. He had seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits overall.

Bosa also had two sacks in Week Seven and is up to seven sacks on the season. That’s more than he managed in an injury-shortened 2018 season and leaves him on pace for a career high in his fourth NFL season.