Joey Bosa admits he, Nick had talks this offseason about NFL union

Like Cheryl Bosa, the NFL world would love to someday witness Nick and Joey Bosa take the field together and terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

So when Joey was the subject of multiple offseason trade rumors as his future with the Los Angeles Chargers became unclear, the 49ers Faithful couldn't help but speculate a Bosa brothers union in San Francisco. And apparently, the brothers, too, had conversations this offseason about potentially teaming up.

"It'd be cool at some point," Joey said Wednesday (h/t ESPN's Kris Rhim). "I always thought of myself being somebody that will play here [in Los Angeles] and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish.

"But you never know. I'm going to worry about this year first."

Of course, Joey wound up taking a pay cut to remain with the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2016, ending league-wide chatter of Joey sporting Red and Gold with his little bro in 2024 -- for now.

Before Joey reconstructed his contract to remain in Los Angeles, a social media post from Mama Bosa excitedly pleading for her sons' 49ers union turned some heads.

And this isn't the first offseason the brothers have discussed a partnership in the pros.

The two imagined the real possibility of teaming up on the 49ers before the 2020 season, Nick's sophomore campaign.

“Yeah, we spent every waking hour together the past six months, so obviously we have conversations like that,” Nick said in an August 2020 video call with Bay Area reporters. " ... We were pretty confident that the Chargers were going to help get it done. I’m really happy they did. Joey loves his team and his teammates, so he’s happy. He’s just happy to be stress-free and able to just go to work now.

"Hopefully, maybe, later in our careers we get together, but we’re focused on our own paths right now.”

Four years later, that "later" still will have to wait. But never say never -- the Bosas certainly aren't.

