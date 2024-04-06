Joey Bart's two-run homer (1)

Judge missed nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
The USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Atlanta.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
Clark and the Hawkeyes are headed to the national championship game.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
This obviously isn't happening.
The defending champs are off to a rough start in the Final Four.