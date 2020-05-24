Joey at 30: How Logano ranks at milestone age in NASCAR history

Joey Logano will reach a life milestone on the same day as he competes in a milestone race.

“Sliced Bread,” the kid from Connecticut with buckets of talent and promise, turns 30 years old Sunday. In the evening, he’ll strap into his No. 22 Ford for Team Penske and attempt to win his first career Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The milestone age feels like an appropriate time to pause and examine the career of Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion, particularly compared to some of the sport’s all-time greats.

Two things seem evident after looking at the numbers below.

One, Logano ranks among the very best in NASCAR, ever, before the age of 30.

Second, he’s only going to get better like the greats before him did.

CAREER WINS BEFORE TURNING 30

Only six drivers in NASCAR history won at least 20 Cup Series races before turning 30, including two we‘ll specifically compare Logano to later.

That list:

• Richard Petty, 60 wins

• Jeff Gordon, 55 wins

• Kyle Busch, 29 wins

• Joey Logano, 25 wins

• Junior Johnson, 22 wins

• Fireball Roberts, 20 wins

KEY DATES IN LOGANO’S CAREER

• Sept. 14, 2008: Logano makes his first career start for Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at just 18 years, 3 months and 21 days. He would start 40th and finish 32nd.

• June 28, 2009: On his next visit to New Hampshire, Logano made NASCAR Cup Series history by becoming the youngest winner at the sport’s top level. In his 20th career start, he won at 19 years, 1 month and 4 days.

• March 21, 2010: Another record — Logano becomes the youngest polesitter in NASCAR Cup Series history at 19 years, 9 months and 25 days. He finished 27th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

• Aug. 18, 2013: Given fresh life at Team Penske, Logano captures his first victory for the organization at Michigan International Speedway, a track important to all manufacturers — it was Logano’s first win in a Ford.

Story continues

• Feb. 22, 2015: Logano etched his name into one of the most exclusive clubs in all of NASCAR: Daytona 500 champion.

• Nov. 18, 2018: “The Big 3 and Me.” That‘s how Logano viewed the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It may be perhaps the most defining quote of his career — for now — as Logano outdueled favored Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick to win his first career title.

AMONG THE GREATS

Logano is a generational talent, as Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch were before him. Here’s a look at the numbers these three drivers racked up at age 30.