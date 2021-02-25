Joens leads Iowa State women past No. 18 West Virginia 85-68

AMES, Iowa (AP) Ashley Joens scored 20 points, Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott added 18 each, and Iowa State pulled away from No. 18 West Virginia for a 85-68 victory on Wednesday night.

Emily Ryan added 13 points and Kylie Feuerbach 10 for the Cyclones (15-9, 11-6 Big 12 Conference), who went 13 of 27 from 3-point range and 14 of 14 from the foul line for the highest point total allowed by the Mountaineers this season. Ryan added nine assists, giving her an ISU freshman record of 137 this year.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points for West Virginia (17-4, 11-4), who were without starting point guard Madison Smith because of a hamstring injury that will keep her out at least until the postseason. Kirsten Deans added 14 points and Jayla Hemingway 12.

The teams combined to go 13 of 25 from 3-point range in the first half when the Cyclones jumped out to a 46-38 lead. West Virginia shot 56%, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but had 10 turnovers.

The Mountaineers ran out of gas midway through the third quarter when Iowa State broke the game open with a 15-2 run for a 66-47 lead.

West Virginia, which is starting a season-ending four-game road trip, never got closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia is a Kansas on Saturday and Kansas visits Iowa State next Wednesday.

