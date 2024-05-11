Joenel Aguero next in line at focal point STAR position for Bulldogs

The STAR position, a linebacker/safety hybrid, has been one of the most important in the Georgia defense for over a decade, with previous starters including Dominick Sanders, Maurice Smith, Aaron Davis, Javon Bullard, and most recently Tykee Smith. Coming off a freshman year in which he played limited snaps in a reserve role behind numerous players now in the NFL, we project Joenel Aguero to start at STAR on Georgia’s defensive depth chart.

Aguero was a five-star prospect in the class of 2023 and the top recruit in Massachusetts. He attended St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts for his final two years after transferring from IMG Academy in Florida. 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks compared Aguero to former Texas and New Orleans Saints star safety Kenny Vacarro and described him as having, “The requisite size of a stout, tone-setting safety who could also drop down to the linebacker level and give you quality snaps.”

Aguero is listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds. Last season, he played in 12 games, recording seven total tackles, including a season-high four against UAB. He also recorded a blocked punt against Florida.

In a starting role in the spring game, Aguero recorded four tackles and two pass break ups for the black team, giving a preview of his role this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire