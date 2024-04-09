Joelinton to sign new Newcastle deal – and why it is so important for Eddie Howe’s summer plans

Joelinton has been a key figure for Eddie Howe - Getty Images/Michael Driver

Newcastle United are close to finalising a new contract for Brazil international Joelinton after a series of positive meetings with the player and his representatives.

The expected announcement of the extension will be a huge boost to manager Eddie Howe and the Newcastle board, who had made a successful conclusion to these problematic contract talks, their main priority before the end of the season.

Replacing Joelinton in midfield would be a huge challenge and Howe has consistently stressed that the club had to fight to keep him.

Indeed, although an outline of recruitment needs had been drawn up ahead of the summer transfer window, nothing could be firmed up into a short list until they knew if they could keep one of their marquee names.

Joelinton, who has become integral to Howe’s plans as a box-to-box, midfield enforcer, only has 15 months remaining on his existing deal and will be made available for transfer in the summer if he does not agree to extend.

Despite an initially gloomy assessment of the chances of keeping the 27-year-old at the start of the year, Telegraph Sport has been told the talks have progressed well behind the scenes and discussions have been heading in a positive direction for several weeks.

Multiple sources have now said it looks like the player will be staying on Tyneside although the final details still need to be thrashed out.

Joelinton will become one of the club’s top earners, moving alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes and is expected to commit himself to the club for the next four years.

Joelinton has adapted impressively to midfield - Reuters/David Klein

The talks have been largely led by chief scout Steve Nickson, who was integral in the signing of Joelinton from German club Hoffenheim for £40 million back in 2019.

Newcastle have still not appointed a new sporting director following the departure of Dan Ashworth in February, which has forced others to step into unfamiliar roles.

Nickson’s positive relationship with the player and his representatives made him the obvious candidate to thrash out terms, although chief executive Darren Eales and co owner Amanda Staveley has also been heavily involved.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport last month, Joelinton, who is making good progress in his recovery from a groin injury and should be back playing at the start of May, had expressed his desire to remain at Newcastle but the terms of the deal had to be right.

That has helped talks progress and as long as there are no late issues, the new contract will be signed later this month.

Why Joelinton’s new contract is a huge boost for Newcastle

There have not been many more remarkable transformations of a player’s fortunes in the Premier League era than Joelinton Cassio Apolinario de Lira.

A striker who could not score goals, once described as one of the worst signings made by a top-flight club is now so integral to Howe that he pleaded with the Newcastle board to agree a new contract earlier this year.

Those talks have almost reached a successful conclusion with Joelinton set to move alongside Newcastle’s top earners on a new four or five-year deal.

It will be a cause for celebration on Tyneside, with Joelinton now rightly regarded as one of the North East club’s marquee names, who would have left a gaping hole in their midfield if he left this summer.

Telegraph Sport looks at why Joelinton has become so important and how he became a club legend rather than a laughing stock.

A reinvention by mistake

Joelinton was not signed by a manager at Newcastle. He had been recommended to Rafa Benitez in his final season in the dugout but the Spaniard had been unimpressed and resisted the attempts by owner Mike Ashley and chief executive Lee Charnley to sign off on the deal. It was chief scout Steve Nickson who felt he could thrive in the Premier League.

When Benitez left in the summer of 2019, Newcastle signed him anyway, a few weeks before Steve Bruce was appointed manager.

Not many people know that before Bruce was offered the job in August 2019, Newcastle had spoken to Mikel Arteta about replacing his fellow Spaniard. Informal discussions took place, but Arteta, sensibly, decided it was not the right club for him. He took over as Arsenal manager in December that year. Sources, though, have told Telegraph Sport that Arteta did approve of the Joelinton signing when it was brought up in those talks.

It is not known whether that had any impact on the decision to pay a then club record fee to Hoffenheim, but Joelinton was not cut out to be a Premier League centre forward. The club’s iconic number 9 jersey weighed heavily on his shoulders and despite initially urging him on, the fans began to turn when he failed to score the goals expected of such an expensive signing.

The Brazilian scored just four goals - two of them against Rochdale and Oxford in the FA Cup - in 44 appearances in his first season at St James’ Park and six in 36 games in his second campaign.

He became the punchline to an endless supply of jokes, but Bruce loved his determination and personality despite his struggles in front of goal. That affection was replicated when Howe arrived in November 2021.

Joelinton struggled as a striker for Newcastle - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Nevertheless, Joelinton’s metamorphosis into a rampaging midfielder was almost stumbled upon by accident. Howe had been impressed by his technical quality as well as his physicality on the training ground but admits he had no idea how good he would be in a deeper position.

He started to find out when, reduced to ten men against Norwich City following Ciaran Clark’s red card, at the end of his first month in the dugout, he was forced to drop Joelinton back into midfield. He was superb, Newcastle salvaged a point in a vital relegation clash and has never looked back. The 27-year-old played a starring role last season as they unexpectedly qualified for the Champions League - breaking up and also launching attacks - and again this season before picking up a groin injury in January that will keep him out until the end of this month.

What does the new contract say about Newcastle United’s ambition?

There are still going to be unpopular decisions to sell players in the future as the club looks to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, but the thought of losing Joelinton was difficult to stomach. He is a cult hero on Tyneside and is adored by fans, teammates and coaching staff alike.

He is also absolutely vital to the way Howe wants his team to play. Joelinton is not just physically dominant - he acts as Newcastle’s midfield enforcer - he can also take the ball in tight spaces and make sure the team retains possession. He is also naturally inclined to pass forward, getting Newcastle on to the front foot and never stops running.

At times, he has looked as good as any box-to-box midfielder in the Premier League. Newcastle have missed him terribly during his time out injured and he makes the likes of Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock look like better players when he is alongside them.

He can also play in a variety of positions, mainly wide left in attack, but also through the middle in an emergency. It would have cost Newcastle a fortune to replace him and diverted funds away from other areas of the squad that need to be strengthened this summer.

But to keep their best players, Newcastle need to not only be able to pay them the wages they can demand elsewhere, they also need to convince them they can match their ambitions. Despite fearing Joelinton was intending to run down his contract and force a move at the start of the year, Newcastle look like they have managed to convince him not to do so. It not only keeps one of Howe’s blue chip brigade, it also sends a message to other star names too.

Joelinton has become just as important to Newcastle as his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes and his decision to extend his contract also increases the chances that his close friend will also stay on Tyneside for at least one more season. In turn, it sends a powerful message to the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, as well as the players Newcastle will target to recruit in the summer.

Newcastle might have to sell players eventually, but they do not have to lose their best ones against their will and that bodes well for the future.

