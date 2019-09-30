Joel Matip's sure-footed surges are proving he is more to Liverpool than just Virgil van Dijk's sidekick

Joel Matip's weekly surges forward have become a regular feature of Liverpool's matches - AP

There comes a point in every Liverpool fixture when spectators are privileged to witness what can best be described as ‘the Joel Matip surge’.

It usually occurs a third into the game, the pattern established with ten rival players pitching their tents in front of the penalty area.

Emboldened by the spirit of the young Franz Beckenbauer, Matip takes possession in the centre circle, identifies a thoroughfare between two midfielders and picks up speed, the ball loosely under his control.

Despite presumably being warned Matip has been prone to do this since last March, the opposing midfielders appear so shocked they make little effort to stop him and the centre-half - without fail - gets within 20 yards of goal.

That is where the story tends to end, Matip running into congestion and grinding to a halt before poking a pass to the nearest passer-by in the same coloured shirt.

It is not, by Jurgen Klopp’s admission, a work of beauty from his defender. Not like one of those Virgil Van Dijk diagonal passes, or lung-busting Andy Robertson sprints. Nobody feels compelled to get off their seat as Matip gets within shooting distance, nor watch with more than mild curiosity and the occasional hint of amusement.

The memory may be playing tricks, but these advances are yet to lead to a goal, or even a meaningful chance.

Yet there are few regular features of Liverpool’s 16-match Premier League winning streak so reassuring as Matip’s clunky impersonation of prime-time Alan Hansen.

Matip and Virgil van Dijk have forged a formidable defensive partnership Credit: Getty Images

The weekly 25-yard excursions from just inside his own half deep into enemy territory reveal more about Matip’s positive state of mind, his renewed confidence having established himself alongside Van Dijk, and the dominance in possession of Klopp’s team whereby his players have freedom within the system to explore every avenue to break through defences.

Only a player comfortable with the fact he is doing the day job to the highest level can feel empowered to take on a new in-game pastime of developing into a ball-playing, marauding centre-half.

There can be no greater symbol of how a team with a 100 per cent league record strives to improve.

Ask most around Anfield about how Liverpool would evolve this season and there was excitement surrounding the defensive pairing of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the England youngster possessing many qualities of the Dutch master.

Instead, Matip has made himself immovable, Saturday’s scruffy victory at Sheffield United extending a sequence going back into last season when if Liverpool’s creative energy was sapped, they could at least rely on their robust qualities to drag them across the winning line.

Van Dijk, especially, seems to have an antenna for games like Saturday. At around the 40-minute mark it was rather like he had made his assessment, knew how much of a toil it was going to be in the attack zone at Bramall Lane and the command was dispatched that under no circumstances would he or those around surrender a clean sheet.

“You need to adapt in every game. It was a totally different to what we had against Chelsea and I enjoy these different challenges,” acknowledged the Dutchman.

So often he and Matip deliver, ensuring that while descriptions of victories like this as ‘lucky’ are correct given the circumstances of Gini Wijnaldum's winning goal, it happens too often for it to be solely down to chance. Jordan Pickford and Hugo Lloris may be the first on the phone to Dean Henderson commiserating and sharing experiences of gifting Liverpool three points after goalkeeping errors.

Saturday’s was the kind of win champions look upon at the end of a season, underline, mark with highligher pen and say to anyone in listening distance, ‘that is where we won it’.

They were even handing out champagne to Klopp at Bramall Lane, although not in premature celebration. Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder recognised Klopp’s recent Fifa coach of the year award, a classy gesture on an afternoon where it seemed Liverpool’s coach met an unlikely kindred spirit, the pair sharing a post-match drink for 30 minutes.

“They remind me of my Mainz team,” Klopp said, referencing his first step into coaching. “It was like playing a wall.”

Wilder may have said likewise about Liverpool’s defence.

Van Dijk is the chief architect. Despite appearances when making those ungainly forward forays, Matip is proving equally sure-footed.