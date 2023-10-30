Joel Klatt updates his top ten college football teams after Week 9. Ohio State moves, but in what direction?

You know college football by now. We can’t seem go to a week without a notable upset, and that trend continued in Week 9 when Kansas Rock-Chalked Jayhawked Oklahoma from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is a guy we like to follow because his analysis and opinions are well-thought out, seemingly unbiased, and come without any sort of agenda (unlike Michigan apologist Desmond Howard). Each week during the season, Klatt ranks his top teams based on what he’s seen, and there’s been a bit of a shuffling of his top ten after Week 9.

There are just eight unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS, but in reality, only five are Power Five teams in the running for the College Football Playoff. Those five are Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington. Others like Oregon and Alabama have one-loss and just sitting there as CFP contenders should there be some stumbling and bumbling at the top.

So how does Klatt see things lining up with his opinion top ten after Week 9? Let’s take a look by counting down from No. 10 to the top dog according to Klatt. Where does he have Ohio State after another road win against a quality Wisconsin team?



What we think

We can get on board with this, though it’s awfully tough to really know how good the Air Force is with the quality of competition it plays. LSU has rebounded a bit from early issues, Ole Miss just continues to win, while Penn State has looked dominant aside from the last two games.

No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-2

Last Result | Won vs. Pitt, 58-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | N/A (⇑)

What we think

The Fighting Irish have two losses, so some would say they don’t belong in the top ten here. Keep in mind though one loss was to a top three Ohio State team, and the other was to a one-loss, ranked Louisville team on the road. Aside from that, Notre Dame has looked like one of the best teams in the country.

No. 9 - Oklahoma Sooners

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Lost at Kansas, 38-33

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇓)

What we think

Oklahoma has that huge win against Texas but has shown some leaks in the dam since then. It burst on Saturday with a loss at Kansas. The Sooners still have time to get back up among the top four but have no margin for error now and will need some help.

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won vs. Tennessee, 34-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | N/A (⇑)

What we think

I don’t think anyone would argue with this Alabama team not being as good as some of the Alabama teams in the most recent years, but it seems to be getting better. If the Tide can elbow its way into the SEC Championship game and beat Georgia, there’s a path to the Playoff perhaps.

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won vs. BYU, 35-6

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇑)

What we think

This Texas team is really, really good, but lost a coin-flip type of game against Oklahoma, and that’s the only thing keeping the Longhorns from a top three ranking right now. My money is on Texas to win out and have a real shot at getting back among the teams in contention for one of the four spots for the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won at Utah, 35-6

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)

What we think

Oregon is in the same predicament as Texas really. The Ducks lost a game they probably should have won in Seattle against Washington, and now have to try and win out to give the CFP committee something to think about. This team can play with anyone.

No. 5 - Washington Huskies

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won at Stanford, 42-33

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 6 (⇑)

What we think

Washington looked dominant early in the year but has since had to tough out some wins. That’s OK, and there’s the potential for a rematch with Oregon at the end of all of this as a potential CFP elimination game. The team will go as far as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can take it, and that might be pretty far.

No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won at Wake Forest, 41-16

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇓)

What we think

Florida State made a statement early in the year with the win against Clemson, and we’ve kind of lost sight of the Seminoles since then. But … they keep winning but can probably ill-afford a loss at all in an ACC that just doesn’t have many great football teams this season.

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won at Wisconsin, 24-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)

What we think

Ohio State has flipped its way of winning this season, dominant on defense and more than capable on offense. However, you have to wonder what’ll happen if it can’t quite figure things out to be more explosive in scoring points once Michigan and potentially others in the College Football Playoff provide more of a test.

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won vs. Florida, 43-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)

What we think

Georgia doesn’t look as good as it has the past couple of seasons, but when it’s motivated and plays against a really good team, it finds another gear. It’s hard to see the Bulldogs losing all the way to Atlanta, so we’ll check back in around then most likely.

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Off Week

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)

What we think

Michigan has dominated everyone and looks like the most complete and consistent team so far this year, but we have to really wait to see what happens when the Wolverines play a team that can provide more resistance. Right now, the most talented team they’ve played is Rutgers. Penn State and Ohio State loom on the horizon before we get confirmation on where things really stand.

