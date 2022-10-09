Joel Klatt updates his new top ten college football teams after Week 6. Where is Ohio State?

Every week, there are a couple of media types we like to follow to see what they think of what they just witnessed across the landscape of college football. One of those is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt because he tends to be one that can step away from all the media hype and form his own opinion.

He’s seen a ton of college football, played it at a high level, and has a sensible thought process about him. He’s been high on Ohio State this season, and after Week 6, he’s released what he believes are the top ten college football teams in his mind right now.

So, where does he have Ohio State? What about other teams in this great country of ours that like to play the game of American football?

Here’s how Klatt sees things after another wild week in college football.

No. 10 - UCLA Bruins

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Utah, 42-32

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR

No. 9 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat Texas Tech, 41-31

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat LSU, 40-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR

No. 6 - USC Trojans

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Elijah Mojarro (81) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver John Jackson III (80) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Washington State, 30-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR

No. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Boston College, 31-3

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 ⇓

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Oct 1, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Indiana, 31-310

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 ⇓

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Auburn, 42-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 ⇑

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Texas A&M, 24-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 ⇔

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-0

Last Result | Beat Michigan State, 49-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 ⇔

Honorable Mention

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels

TCU Horned Frogs

Oregon Ducks

NC State Wolfpack

Joel Klatt's rankings after Week 6

