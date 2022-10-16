Joel Klatt updates top 10 college football teams after Week 7
Joel Klatt and the Fox Sports crew have seen Michigan football play the last four weeks and he’s had a lot of questions about the Wolverines in the early going. However a lot of those issues were resolved with the 41-17 win over Penn State.
On Sunday evening, Klatt revealed his updated top 10 with some big changes given Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, USC’s loss to Utah, and TCU’s upset of Oklahoma State. Though many of the same teams are still in the top 10, we’re getting a clearer view of the college football landscape as we move along.
That said, here are the teams Klatt has in his latest top 10.
Utah Utes
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
TCU Horned Frogs
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia Bulldogs
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Ohio State Buckeyes
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch