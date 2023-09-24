Joel Klatt updates his top 10 after Week 4. Where is Penn State?

There was a lot to take in during a loaded Week 4 of college football, and it has caused some to start looking at the big picture a little bit differently on the morning after. While nobody has come close enough to knock Georgia off the top spot on the podium just yet, there are some serious rising contenders to take notice of. Penn State continues to be one of those teams firmly on the radar as they enter what should be a good three-week stretch with a low amount of stress.

Fox analyst Joel Klatt has updated his personal top 10 ranking of college football’s top teams following all of the results from Week 4. The Washington Huskies continue to be a serious threat on the rise according to Klatt. Washington has run through the competition in front of them so far and quarterback Michael Penix, who still gives some Penn State fans nightmares for his performance in the 2020 season opener, is looking like a top Heisman Trophy candidate.

But where does Klatt have Penn State on his list after a 31-0 victory over Iowa in Week 4? Klatt has Penn State sitting at no. 6 in his updated top 10, with Michigan and Ohio State still sitting ahead of them. Texas is also ranked just ahead of Penn State according to Klatt.

Here is Klatt’s updated top 10

Penn State hits the road in Week 5 for a noon kickoff at Northwestern. The Wildcats are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory in overtime against Minnesota, but the Nittany Lions should be a big favorite on the road this week.

