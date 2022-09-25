Joel Klatt updates top 10 after Week 4 of college football

It was a wild week of college football, with several teams struggling or just not dominating — Georgia, Michigan football, Clemson, USC, Penn State — while others lost altogether — Arkansas, Oklahoma.

The Wolverines beat Maryland 34-27 at The Big House, though the game wasn’t quite as close as it appeared in the end, as the Terps scored a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining to pull within one score — similar to Oklahoma against Kansas State.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt was in Ann Arbor, and while he was critical of Michigan on the broadcast, he still has the maize and blue as one of his top teams. Ultimately, after Week 4, he didn’t fault any of the big time teams, so long as they came away with a win.

Here is his updated top 10.s

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser

USC Trojans (4-0)

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (4-0)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire