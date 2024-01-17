Joel Klatt updates too-early 2024 college football top 10

We’re just a week past Michigan football taking home the crown for best team in 2023 after the Wolverines beat Washington, 34-13, to win the 2024 national championship game. While the maize and blue faithful are certainly still celebrating the first championship in Ann Arbor since 1997, much of the college football world is looking forward to next season.

With that in mind, the best in the business, Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, has weighed in on which teams he thinks will be the best in 2024.

Though the dust has not settled in terms of head coaches, position coaches, or even rosters with the transfer portal, here are which teams Klatt thinks will be the best of the best in 2024.

2023 result: 10-3

Postseason: Lost to Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

2023 result: 10-3

Postseason: Beat to Oregon State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Utah Utes

2023 result: 8-5

Postseason: Lost to Northwestern in SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

2023 result: 15-0

Postseason: National champions; Big Ten champion; beat Washington; beat Alabama in Rose Bowl

2023 result: 11-2

Postseason: Beat Penn State in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

2023 result: 11-2

Postseason: SEC champion, lost to Michigan in Rose Bowl, Nick Saban retired

2023 result: 12-2

Postseason: Big 12 champion; lost to Washington in Allstate Sugar Bowl

2023 result: 10-3

Postseason: Lost to Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

2023 result: 10-3

Postseason: Lost to Missouri in Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 result: 13-1

Postseason: Beat to Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl

