Joel Klatt updates too-early 2024 college football top 10
We’re just a week past Michigan football taking home the crown for best team in 2023 after the Wolverines beat Washington, 34-13, to win the 2024 national championship game. While the maize and blue faithful are certainly still celebrating the first championship in Ann Arbor since 1997, much of the college football world is looking forward to next season.
With that in mind, the best in the business, Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, has weighed in on which teams he thinks will be the best in 2024.
Though the dust has not settled in terms of head coaches, position coaches, or even rosters with the transfer portal, here are which teams Klatt thinks will be the best of the best in 2024.
Penn State Nittany Lions
2023 result: 10-3
Postseason: Lost to Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2023 result: 10-3
Postseason: Beat to Oregon State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Utah Utes
2023 result: 8-5
Postseason: Lost to Northwestern in SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Michigan Wolverines
2023 result: 15-0
Postseason: National champions; Big Ten champion; beat Washington; beat Alabama in Rose Bowl
Ole Miss Rebels
2023 result: 11-2
Postseason: Beat Penn State in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Alabama Crimson Tide
2023 result: 11-2
Postseason: SEC champion, lost to Michigan in Rose Bowl, Nick Saban retired
Texas Longhorns
2023 result: 12-2
Postseason: Big 12 champion; lost to Washington in Allstate Sugar Bowl
Oregon Ducks
2023 result: 10-3
Postseason: Lost to Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes
2023 result: 10-3
Postseason: Lost to Missouri in Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Georgia Bulldogs
2023 result: 13-1
Postseason: Beat to Florida State in Capital One Orange Bowl